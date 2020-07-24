Advertisements
RELIABLE CONSTRUCTOR in North of Mallorca. We have pride, quality is what we provide. Small jobs and large jobs. Quatre Parets SL. Call 626-079272.
CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com
MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY. COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.
PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.
GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.
AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.
AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Also see our main advert for meeting times. English Helpline 634-368771.
REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com
DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.
