The Maximum Temperature in Mallorca is in Campos, Can Sion with 33.9 Degrees
Maximum Temperatures
Campos, Can Sion................... 33.9 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 33.3 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 32.9 degrees Centigrade
Porreres....................................32.6 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 32.4 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................13.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc............................15.8 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 16.2 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 16.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant..........17.0 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 30 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 23 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 22 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 22(km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, Airport................................................ 42 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 37 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 36 (km/h)
Sa Pobla........................................................... 35 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 30 (km/h)
RAINFALL (MM)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 20.1(mm)
