Mallorca Weather 24-07-2020

The Maximum Temperature in Mallorca is in Campos, Can Sion with 33.9 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Campos, Can Sion................... 33.9 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor................................. 33.3 degrees Centigrade

Palma, University..................... 32.9 degrees Centigrade

Porreres....................................32.6 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem............................... 32.4 degrees Centigrade

Buenos días Baleares 🌤️,



Hoy #viernes, día soleado por delante con temperaturas máximas entre 30 y 35 ºC.



Viento del E y NE flojo con brisas costeras en Mallorca y Pitiusas.



⚠️Fin de semana prácticamente despejado☀️y, a partir del domingo, subida de temperaturas 🌡️. pic.twitter.com/ZJMqTS0DOb — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 24, 2020

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................13.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc............................15.8 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 16.2 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 16.5 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Salines Llevant..........17.0 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, Airport................................................ 30 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 23 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 22 (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 22(km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, Airport................................................ 42 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 37 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 36 (km/h)

Sa Pobla........................................................... 35 (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 30 (km/h)

RAINFALL (MM)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 20.1(mm)