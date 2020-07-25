Shares:

TYPICAL LARGE Townhouse in the centre of Sóller, ready to move in, lots of character, approx. 284 m², 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, courtyard garden, mountain views. 775,000 €. Tel. 626-480530; casasmallorca.com

RELIABLE CONSTRUCTOR in North of Mallorca. We have pride, quality is what we provide. Small jobs and large jobs. Quatre Parets SL. Call 626-079272.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY. COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

IN A PEDESTRIAN STREET in Sóller, townhouse to renovate, approx. 192 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, courtyard and roof terrace with nice views. 385,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626- WE ARE SEARCHING FOR a village house to renovate, with terrace or garden and views to the south. Many thanks for your trust. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR a long term rental for a family or couple, an apartment or a house in Sóller, Port Sóller, Biniaraix or Fornalutx. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

BEAUTIFUL STONE house with tourist license on the outskirts of Sóller, approx. 196 m² living area on a plot of 1,027 m², 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central heating, air conditioning, pool, enchanting garden. 1,650,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

LUXURY LIFE. Exclusive duplex apartment, only 5 minutes walk to the centre of Sóller, approx. 211 m², ready to move in, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, under-floor heating, lift, community pool, garden, terrace. 1,245,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

APARTMENT with tourist licence. Approx. 55 m², 1 bedroom, bathroom, open plan kitchen, bright modern living room, air conditioning, spacious terrace, close to the beach. 197,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

LOVELY HOUSE just a few steps to the beach. Approx. 188 m², 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens allowing the house to be separated into apartments, garden and patio, central heating, an ideal investment! 600,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

SUN, VIEWS AND PEACE. Tranquil apartment in Sóller, approx. 117 m², 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, light flooded living room, air conditioning, heating, community garden and pool, terrace and parking. Ready to move in. 445,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

BESIDE THE SQUARE in a pedestrian street, a traditional house with a rental licence, approx. 259 m², with a terrace, 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, central heating. Ready to move in. 790,000 €. casasmallorca.com - Tel. 626-480530.

QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Also see our main advert for meeting times. English Helpline 634-368771.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

CHARMING FINCA with Cédulr in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows and two woodburners. Sitting room, fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace pool. 285,000 € negotiable. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

CONSELL: Small finca of 1,700 m² with excellent access to motorway. Two bedroomed home with annexed garage/ storage. 170,000 €. Ref. 9440. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

COSTITX: Imposing three storey home overlooking the square. Currently five bedrooms, two bathrooms, patio and terrace with possibility of small pool. Great potential as a family home, bed and breakfast or similar. 296,000 €. Ref. 9447. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with great kitchen. Four bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning, two woodburners. Plot of 1,564 m². 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com