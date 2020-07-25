Stricter controls for travellers from Spain. 24-07-2020 EFE

Germany, Norway and France have tightened their health protocols for tourists returning home from Spain after an increase in coronavirus outbreaks on the Peninsula.

The Balearic Tourism Sector, CAEB and PIMEM are extremely anxious that the new restrictions will cause another wave of tourist reservation cancellations in Majorca and the other Balearic Islands.

CAEB has urged the Government to send a clear message to the emitting markets that the Balearic Islands is a safe destination and PIMEM agreed.

“The Government must be constantly informing the markets in a truthful way about the measures adopted and the good management by companies offering tourist services,” said Pimem President Jordi Mora.

“The business effort has been very strong and now the Government must act accordingly to send positive messages to Germany and other markets. We are a safe, healthy destination and we must focus on that,” added CAEB Chairperson, Carmen Planas.

Markets

Germany will offer coronavirus testing at airports to travellers arriving from high-risk areas and the rest of the passengers coming from abroad will also have access to tests.

Covid-19 testing is already available for passengers arriving at Frankfurt, Munich and Cologne/Bonn Airports for around 90 euros and tests will also be available in Berlin from next week.

The French Prime Minister, Jean Castex has advised French nationals not to travel to Catalonia as a preventive measure against coronavirus infection and other Spanish holiday destinations may be deemed risk areas in the coming weeks if there are more coronavirus outbreaks.

Minister Castex said the Government will also reinforce controls at French borders in the hope of containing the Covid-19 pandemic and coronavirus tests will be mandatory for travellers arriving from certain countries.

The Norwegian Minister of Agriculture and Food, Olaug Bollestad announced on Friday that all travellers arriving in Norway from Spain must now self-isolate at home for 10 days.