Travel
Hoteliers' spokesperson stresses Balearic safety
Gabriel Llobera, president of the Association of Hotel Chains in the Balearics, believes that news about coronavirus outbreaks in Spain is being exaggerated. "Too much information is being given about outbreaks which affect a few areas, and this is causing alarm in foreign tourist markets. The Balearic Islands are a safe destination from a health point of view, but the messages that these markets are receiving are not clear."
There is, in his view, confusion for the "entire tourism value chain" - airlines, tour operators, coach companies, hotels and others. "Alarmism is never good, and especially not for tourism."
Llobera points out that the hope had been that the season would extend until the end of October. He now feels that "if we get to October, this will be a success".
Meanwhile, newspapers in the UK are carrying stories of holidaymaker anger at the "overnight decision" to impose a quarantine.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.