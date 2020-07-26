Beaches
Cala Major beach closed because of number of people
For the second Sunday in a row, Palma town hall was obliged to prevent access to Cala Major beach because capacity was being reached.
At 12.30, there were red notices to indicate that entrance points to the beach were closed. The beach capacity - 1,250 people - hadn't in fact been reached, but the number of beachgoers was by then over 90% of the limit. Palma police controlled the access points.
Last Sunday, this measure applied for more than two hours.
