Tui will still be flying to the Balearics. 26-07-2020

Having announced that it was cancelling flights to Spain in light of the UK government's quarantine announcement, Tui says that it will be flying to the Balearics and the Canaries. Flights will be available from Monday morning.

A statement from the tour operator read: "We know how much our customers look forward to their holidays abroad and some will be able to accommodate the new quarantine restrictions. Therefore, all those who wish to travel to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands will be able to travel as planned from Monday 27 July."

The statement went on: "We will continue to work closely with the UK government and look to understand why quarantine has been issued for the whole country, including the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands, when the travel advice isn't aligned. We believe regional travel corridors need to be considered."