The children's emergencies at Son Espases. 27-07-2020 Pere Bota

A two-year-old girl was seriously injured on Monday after she fell from the third floor of an apartment building on Calle Fausto Morell in Palma.

The accident occurred around nine in the morning. Palma police say that the child was in her bedroom and that she fell through an open window onto the interior courtyard. A doctor with the 061 emergency ambulance service found her unconscious and in what was considered to be a critical condition. The police controlled traffic so that the ambulance taking her to Son Espases Hospital was not impeded.

Tests were conducted at the paediatric intensive care unit, and these concluded that her condition was not as critical as had been thought, although she had suffered a broken leg.