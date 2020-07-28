Travel
Scrap quarantine!
Today we launch a campaign calling on the British government to scrap the 14 day quarantine period for Balearic holidaymakers.
The regional authorities here have underlined the fact that we have a lower level of the coronavirus than the UK and the necessary health and safety measures are in place across the islands.
We appeal to the British government not only to scrap the 14 day quarantine period but also to change its travel advice. We consider ourselves a safe destination.
Vote in our survey to show your support.
Polls
-
Do you believe the 14 day quarantine should be scrapped?
-
Yes:
83.78%
31
-
No:
16.22%
6
-
Maybe:
0%
0
- Yes: 83.78%
