British man hospitalised after fall in Palma. 29-07-2020 M. À. Cañellas

A 26-year-old British man, who has not been named, has been seriously injured in a fall in Palma.

SAMU 061 Emergency Services say he sustained multiple injuries when he fell from the 3rd floor balcony of a building in Calle del Vi in the Old Town district of the city.

An Advanced Life Support Ambulance was rushed to the scene after Emergency Services were alerted and the man was diagnosed with a severe polytrauma.

He has been transferred to Son Espases Hospital.