Temperatures on the Balearics are rising. 28-07-2020 ATIENZA

Majorca was braced for near record temperatures this morning. The Palma Met Office said that it expected the temperatures to rise up to the 40 degrees Centigrade mark this morning.

⚠️Seguimos en plena #oladecalor y de nuevo hoy podrían alcanzarse los 40ºC en el S de Mallorca (Palma, Marratxí...)



En Menorca entre 37-39ºC en el N-W de la isla.



En Ibiza, localmente esperamos hasta 37 ºC en el W de la isla y en Formentera unos 35 ºC #FMA🟠@112IllesBalears pic.twitter.com/59phnrUPmf — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 30, 2020

Drink plenty of water and stay cool, was the advice from the Balearic government. The night-time temperatures also remained exceptionally high with the Gas and Electricity Board reporting a surge in demand overnight as households battled to keep cool.

