40 people are in isolation as a result of coronavirus outbreak in Santanyi. 31-07-2020

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a new coronavirus cluster at Club Cala Barca Hotel in Santanyí which has generated at least 9 positive cases.

Employees at the hotel share rooms in a staff building which is believed to be the source of the contagion.

As soon as the first positive case was confirmed, tests were performed on 52 close contacts on Wednesday and another 50 on Thursday and all 102 are now under surveillance.

40 workers who had close contact with those infected have been isolated in one of the hotel's empty buildings and the search ring is being extended, which may result in the closure of the Hotel.

No new reservations are being accepted at Club Cala Barca Hotel and all new arrivals are being diverted to hotels owned by the same chain.

The Health Department has always said that detecting new outbreaks is the way to control the epidemic, but acknowledged that an increase in cases is expected because of efficient tracking and the fact that there are more cases nationwide.

39 new coronavirus infections were confirmed on Thursday.