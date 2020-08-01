Coronavirus infections increase in the Balearic Islands. 10-04-2020 Twitter Son Espases

The Ministry of Health confirmed 81 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands on Friday, although at least half of them were pending from previous days.

2,651 people in the Balearics have contracted Covid-19, but under the new accounting criteria of the Ministry of Health, excludes the 105 positive serologies prior to May 11 and has reported 2,546 cases in the Balearic Islands to the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts & Emergencies or CCAES.

2,210 of them were in Majorca, 116 in Minorca, 204 in Ibiza and 16 in Formentera.

A total of 2,142 people have beaten the virus and there were no new Covid-19 deaths so the total remains static at 230.

According to the latest data there are 279 active coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands.

Early Detection

During the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of cases reported to the Ministry of Health, which is largely due to early detection by the Covid-19 Coordinating Centre for Primary Care.

Tracking Centre nurses are identifying an average of 9 people who have been in close contact with patients who tested positive via PCR test.

Almost 70% of the new cases reported correspond to people who are asymptomatic and have been diagnosed thanks to the Balearic detection strategy. Their isolation ruptures the chain of transmission of the virus and helps to contain the pandemic.

Health Service Data

In Majorca, 61 people are hospitalised, 6 are in Intensive Care Units and 250 people are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Minorca there are no Covid-19 patients hospitalised and 16 people are receiving Primary Care at home.

In Ibiza, 3 people are hospitalised, 1 patient is in the ICU, 10 confirmed cases are receiving Health Centre care at home as are 3 others in Formentera.

49 Healthcare Professionals in Majorca and 19 in Ibiza are under surveillance. 369 Healthcare Professionals have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began and there are 10 active cases.

Community Public Hospital Laboratories have carried out 146,987 PCR tests, 10,806 rapid antibody tests, and 31,434 serologies.

There are no new infections in Nursing Homes in the Balearic Islands. One resident is positive for the virus, 359 have overcome the disease, 89 have died and 7 Healthcare workers are positive for Covid-19.

There are no active cases in Residences for people with disabilities.