There isn't the demand to make opening viable for all bars and restaurants. 02-08-2020

According to Alfonso Robledo, president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations restaurant association, three out of every ten bars and restaurants in the Balearics remain closed. "There is not enough demand for everyone."

Before bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen in May, the association had recognised that many would stay shut this year. However, the reality is worse than had been predicted. "We thought August would be good, but it won't be, especially because of the UK quarantine."

Figures from the Coca-Cola regional distributor indicated that there was 64% opening at the end of June. Robledo believes that this percentage would have been lower, "had the consequences been known". He says that there are businesses which now "regret" having opened.

Only establishments with terraces are "being saved", Robledo adding that areas of the islands with high levels of residential tourism are "managing to survive". The majority of establishments still have part of their workforces on ERTE. This, as things stand, is due to end on September 30, and so Robledo is forecasting a "very tough winter".

"The situation is very difficult," with turnover having fallen on average by 50% compared with last summer. This decrease, Robledo suggests, is much higher in areas where the clientele is mainly tourist. He identifies Cala d'Or, Cala Millor and Paguera as three resorts where "the percentage of closed restaurants is extremely high".

Turnover is now falling day by day, as the effect of cancellations is being felt. Despite an appearance of terraces being full, Robledo says that people "are having a coffee or a beer, little else".