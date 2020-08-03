Playa de Magalluf, Majorca. 16-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is mostly cloudy today, the temperature has dropped to 31 degrees with an overnight low of 21 and there might even be a shower two.

Calvia is 32 and overcast with sunny intervals, a light wind and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a moderate easterly wind, a high of 30 degrees and a low of 21.

Pollensa is 31 degrees with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and an overnight low of 21.

It’s a cloudy start in Soller with the possibility of showers but the sun will be out this afternoon and it’ll be 31 degrees falling to 20 after dark.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.