Balearic Parliament, Palma. archive photo. 03-08-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

All 59 Deputies of the Balearic Parliament are on holiday from Monday, August 3 until September.

Parliament already took a break in March, during the State of Emergency, when sessions were suspended and work was stalled for weeks.

They started back with a small group of people and gradually expanded, although there was resistance from some political groups, who said it was not appropriate when they could continue to work from home.

Parliament is closed for the entire month of August, despite the complicated economic and social situation in the Balearics Islands and the fact that they haven’t passed anything except the Urgent Measures Law to combat the consequences of Covid-19.

September

The Urgent Measures Law was approved by the Governing Council on May 15 and came into force immediately, but MPs have decided to leave everything else until September.