UK introduces two new rapid tests for Covid-19. 02-08-2020 Reuters, Toby Melville

The British government has announced that two new rapid tests to diagnose Covid-19 within 90 minutes are being introduced at Nursing Homes, Laboratories and all National Health Hospitals from next week in a bid to increase the UK's diagnostic capacity before winter.

“By delivering fast results we hope to break the transmission chains quickly," said Health Minister, Matt Hancock who revealed that the new diagnostic tests can also diagnose the flu.

"The fact that these tests can detect the flu and Covid-19 will be hugely beneficial as we approach winter, so that patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others," he added.

The 5.8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests don’t have to be performed by a trained Healthcare Professional, which means that they can be carried out in non-clinical settings.

On Sunday, the British Health Authorities confirmed more than 740 coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours.

304,695 people have contracted Covid-19 in the UK since the pandemic began and 46,201 patients have died, according to data from the British Government.