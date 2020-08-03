Palma, Majorca

Palma, Majorca

03-08-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Last week’s scorching temperatures and stifling humidity have given way to grey skies with scattered showers forecast over the next couple of days.

Francisco Seguí (@franciscosegui2) has posted this video of rain in Inca on Twitter.

The mercury has dropped a few degrees during the day and Aemet is predicting lower overnight temperatures too, so hopefully we can all catch up on some sleep!

Make the most of the cooler days and nights because temperatures will soar again mid-week, and be hovering around 32-35 degrees by the weekend.

Aemet has issued a warning for 2 metre high waves in the north of the Island on Monday and 3 metres high on Tuesday.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.