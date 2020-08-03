Palma, Majorca 03-08-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart



Last week’s scorching temperatures and stifling humidity have given way to grey skies with scattered showers forecast over the next couple of days.

Francisco Seguí (@franciscosegui2) has posted this video of rain in Inca on Twitter.

The mercury has dropped a few degrees during the day and Aemet is predicting lower overnight temperatures too, so hopefully we can all catch up on some sleep!

Temperaturas mínimas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC): Aero Menorca 24

Es Mercadal 24

Cala Galdana 24

Pollença 26

Palma Portopí 25

Sóller 25

Santanyí 25

Andratx 24

Porreres 23

Sineu 22

Artá 21

Escorca 16 Aero. Ibiza 26

Formentera 25

St Joan 23 Más Datos: https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/wKQGkF16Hn — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 3, 2020

Make the most of the cooler days and nights because temperatures will soar again mid-week, and be hovering around 32-35 degrees by the weekend.

Aemet has issued a warning for 2 metre high waves in the north of the Island on Monday and 3 metres high on Tuesday.

Mañana lunes, atención al estado del mar en el norte del archipiélago, se esperan olas procendentes del norte de 2 m de altura significativa.

El martes la situación empeora ligeramente, con olas de 2 a 3 m.https://t.co/XGib9Mw841 pic.twitter.com/fIUvPLcqSa — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 2, 2020