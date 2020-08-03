Weather
Temperatures are cooling down, but not for long
Last week’s scorching temperatures and stifling humidity have given way to grey skies with scattered showers forecast over the next couple of days.
Francisco Seguí (@franciscosegui2) has posted this video of rain in Inca on Twitter.
La lluvia débil que está cayendo en Inca.@AEMET_Baleares @Meteodemallorca @aliciaGG_95 @cristinaa_ms @MiquelSalamanca @TempsIB3 @Virgilio_Moreno @xcifrec @Meteo_Menorca @DaniCapo_Meteo @AJANSACLAR @ElTiempo_tve @ElTiempoA3 @tomas_salom pic.twitter.com/TpdW7waKFu— francisco seguí (@franciscosegui2) August 3, 2020
The mercury has dropped a few degrees during the day and Aemet is predicting lower overnight temperatures too, so hopefully we can all catch up on some sleep!
Temperaturas mínimas de hoy en #Baleares (ºC):
Aero Menorca 24
Es Mercadal 24
Cala Galdana 24
Pollença 26
Palma Portopí 25
Sóller 25
Santanyí 25
Andratx 24
Porreres 23
Sineu 22
Artá 21
Escorca 16
Aero. Ibiza 26
Formentera 25
St Joan 23
Más Datos: https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/wKQGkF16Hn— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 3, 2020
Make the most of the cooler days and nights because temperatures will soar again mid-week, and be hovering around 32-35 degrees by the weekend.
Aemet has issued a warning for 2 metre high waves in the north of the Island on Monday and 3 metres high on Tuesday.
Mañana lunes, atención al estado del mar en el norte del archipiélago, se esperan olas procendentes del norte de 2 m de altura significativa.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 2, 2020
El martes la situación empeora ligeramente, con olas de 2 a 3 m.https://t.co/XGib9Mw841 pic.twitter.com/fIUvPLcqSa
