All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Monday there is a lot of clouds and a high chance of rain on Majorca. Skies could clear by the afternoon.
#BuenLunes— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 3, 2020
Hoy tenemos muchas nubes, sin descartar alguna precipitación débil ocasional en Mallorca, tendiendo por la tarde a poco nuboso.
Tmáx~28-31ºC.
Viento del norte en Menorca y del este y nordeste en el resto.https://t.co/mztElFIspl pic.twitter.com/V5iZ6jz4pv
Maximum Temperatures
Formentera.............................. 28.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 28.0 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 27.9 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, airport..............................27.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 27.5 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................16.3 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 17.1 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 20.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 20.6 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 20.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, airport.............................................. 33 (km/h)
Capdepera..................................................... 33 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................. 30 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon.............................................. 29 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 26 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 45 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 41 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 41 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 39 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana..................................... 38 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Escorca, Son Torrella.......................................... 1.6 mm
Sa Pobla............................................................ 1.4 mm
Palma, university................................................ 1.2 mm
Escorca, Lluc..................................................... 0.6 mm
Pollensa............................................................. 0.2 mm
