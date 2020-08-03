July's temperatures had been normal until the end of the month. 03-08-2020 Jaume Morey

The average temperature in the Balearics in July was 25.6C, which was 0.7C higher than usual. For most of the month, says Aemet, the temperatures were normal, but at the end of the month came the heat wave and there were temperatures up to 40C, which had been provoked by air coming in from Africa.

The highest temperature was 40.9C in Binissalem on the 31st. This was a record for the Binissalem weather station. Three days earlier, there was 40.6C at Son Sant Joan Airport, which equalled a record from July 1983. Highs on the other islands were not so extreme: Es Mercadal in Minorca had 38.8C; Sant Antoni in Ibiza 35.8C; and Formentera 35.1C. These were on different days at the end of the month.

The highest minimum temperature in Majorca was 27.5C in Portopi, Palma over the night of the 30th. In Palma, there were 31 tropical nights during July. In other words, the temperature didn't fall below 20C on any night. There were six nights when the minimum exceeded 25C.

In terms of rain, the most anywhere in the Balearics was 14.4 litres per square metre at the Escorca Son Torrella weather station in the Tramuntana on the 14th. The strongest gust of wind anywhere was 68 kph at the airport in Minorca on the 3rd.