Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is cloudy with scattered showers this the morning, sunshine this afternoon, a top temperature of 29 degrees and a low of 18.
It’s overcast and breezy in Andratx with sunny intervals, a high of 29 degrees and a low of 20.
Ses Salines is 28 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with an easterly wind and a low of 19.
It’s 26 and cloudy in Muro with scattered showers, a northeasterly wind and a low of 18 degrees.
Here's a look at the weather from our webcam a little further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.
Valldemossa starts off cloudy and wet but it will dry off by lunchtime, the high is 25 degrees and the low is 17.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.