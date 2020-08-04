Playa de Palma, Majorca 04-06-2017 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Palma is cloudy with scattered showers this the morning, sunshine this afternoon, a top temperature of 29 degrees and a low of 18.

It’s overcast and breezy in Andratx with sunny intervals, a high of 29 degrees and a low of 20.

Ses Salines is 28 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with an easterly wind and a low of 19.

It’s 26 and cloudy in Muro with scattered showers, a northeasterly wind and a low of 18 degrees.

Here's a look at the weather from our webcam a little further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.

Valldemossa starts off cloudy and wet but it will dry off by lunchtime, the high is 25 degrees and the low is 17.