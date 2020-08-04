There will be no reception at the Almudaina Palace in Palma this year. 04-08-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Juan Carlos's decision to leave Spain will not affect the royal family's agenda. The Royal Household says that no official engagements had in any event been scheduled for this week. At the weekend, King Felipe, Queen Letizia and the princesses, Leonor and Sofia, will arrive in Majorca for their ten-day summer vacation. On Monday, when the announcement was made, there was also no official engagement, although there has been speculation that the Royal Household may have altered the agenda.

The royal family will arrive in Palma either on Friday or Saturday. They will, as always, be staying at the Marivent Palace, where Sofia, the Queen Mother, and Princess Elena, one of the King's sisters, are already in residence.

The stay in Majorca will last until August 17, and the royal family will be visiting the other islands in order to find out how the virus has affected the rest of the Balearics. There will be no reception at the Almudaina Palace this year, but the King will as usual be meeting leading Majorcan politicians. There will also be the weekly meeting with Prime Minister Sánchez, who will travel to Palma from Madrid.