Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Thursday clear skies are expected throughout the Balearic Islands and max temps between 30-33ºC.
Maximum Temperatures
Palma, university...................... 31.1 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 30.9 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 30.7 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 30.7 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 14.7 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 15.5 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 16.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university..................... 16.5 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Palma airport.................................................... 22 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 17 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 14 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 14 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 12 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Palma airport.................................................... 28 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 24 (km/h)
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 23 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 22 (km/h)
