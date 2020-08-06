The lockdown created a major backlog of MOT (ITV) tests. 06-08-2020 Javier Coll

The Council of Majorca has amended the contract with the company that operates ITV (MOT) test centres to include what is described as a "provisional" centre in Paguera.

This centre, with four inspection lines, is a response to the backlog of tests. The Council explains some 63,000 tests were affected by the closure of the four centres in Majorca (Son Castelló and Son Oms in Palma plus Inca and Manacor).

Work on the centre will take three months. It is on a 5,000 square metre site and will be operational for ten months. The councillor for mobility and infrastructure, Ivan Sevillano, says that the waiting list will be "drastically reduced" by having this facility, which will be for cars and motorcycles but not heavy vehicles.

The amendment to the contract entails a cost of 1.5 million euros. The centre will have a workforce of 24 - inspectors, mechanics, supervisors and administrative staff.

There is due to be a fifth and permanent centre on the Son Bugadelles industrial estate in Santa Ponsa.