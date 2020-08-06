Some of those arrested on Thursday. 06-08-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

On Thursday, some fifty National Police officers from different units, backed up by Palma police, undertook a major drugs operations in the Camp Redó district.

Operation "Vulcan" started at one in the afternoon. A total of eleven addresses were searched. These included two villas on the outskirts of Palma. Otherwise, they were in Corea, Son Banya and Santa Maria.

Nine people were arrested, the operation having uncovered five drug "plantations", cash and equipment for the cultivation and sale of drugs. The target for the operation was an organisation selling drugs in the Corea neighbourhood.

Residents welcomed the police intervention. They have been complaining for several months about the activities of dealers who used to live in the Son Banya shanty town and had moved to the area.