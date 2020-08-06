Coronavirus
111 new coronavirus cases in the Balearics
The Balearic health ministry reported a further 111 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 3,041 confirmed cases in the Balearics. With 2,216 patients having recovered and 230 fatalities, the number of active cases is 595, an increase of 75 from Wednesday. As there are patients who have recovered yet still need treatment, the health service is currently attending to 791 people in all. There are 99 patients in hospital, 94 of them in Majorca. There are nine patients in intensive care, eight of them in Majorca; the other patient is in Ibiza.
In Minorca, there are no patients in hospital. Eighteen patients are being monitored at home by primary care teams. There are five people in hospital in Ibiza, while primary care teams are looking after fourteen other patients at home. There are two patients in Formentera who are receiving care at home.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Lizz / Hace about 15 hours
The government advisory has invalidated insurance, the canaries have introduced a insurance scheme for all tourists. The Balearics should do the same, we would then be able to travel. Many older people don’t mind the quarantine, but will not travel without insurance
John / Hace about 17 hours
I am on Mallorca at the moment to spend our annual summer holiday and off course there is a problem with young people partying in Magaluf and other places. It was a wise decision to close down everything. But one of the biggest problem is the Spanish people themselves. Yes the wear facemasks but the majority doesn’t understand not to touch each other, not to give hands, not to kiss and keep distance. I fully understand it’s a culture thing but hoe difficult is it!? I am here now for a week enjoying the island but everytime there is somebody next to me. In Supermarkets, carparks, streets etc. It’s not that busy so keep you distance. When you keep distance figures will go down
Yogi / Hace about 18 hours
Who are infected. Locals, tourists? And where in Mallorca are infections occurring? This would seem to me to be critical information to share so as we can all work together to reduce infections.
Hank / Hace 1 day
This is a direct result of welcoming back tourists with open arms. Just so we can go into another lock down. Why are we so upset that we are making it difficult for tourist when it just benefits a select few. Surely these people have made enough from the last 5 years of mass tourism.
Geoff / Hace 1 day
stan Very fickle the people on here one minute you want the tourists next post you don't now all of a sudden you want them back again I love the place and love its people and have been coming for years clearly font know the locals as well as i thought
Mark Badoer / Hace 1 day
Nigel/Stan: have you actually ever really thought about how few this number is in relation to the total amount of people here on Mallorca? It is peanuts, nothing, nada. 0,00062 percent of the population. In statistical terms: zero. Now compare that to the amount of people that lost their jobs and livelyhoods. 20% and rising....... In Spain, there are now 1,1 million households, where everybody is unemployed. Unemployment of the under 25's is more than 40%. This whole corona virus thing is getting one big, bad joke. Politicians have lost all sense of reality.
Stan / Hace 1 day
I had hoped that the figures for infections etc. would have gone down. So that they could re consider allowing Tourists to come here on Holiday.
Nigel / Hace 1 day
From your daily published figures. 16 July there were 129 cases, now today 6 August there are 507 cases. Do you really think the UK is going to change its mind on the quarantine? Do not hold your breath.
Mark Badoer / Hace 1 day
So what is all the fuzz about. Just a few new infections, no fatalities. Yet we have to wear stupid masks and keep social distance. The new abnormality.