Testing for Covid. 06-08-2020 Reuters

The Balearic health ministry reported a further 111 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 3,041 confirmed cases in the Balearics. With 2,216 patients having recovered and 230 fatalities, the number of active cases is 595, an increase of 75 from Wednesday. As there are patients who have recovered yet still need treatment, the health service is currently attending to 791 people in all. There are 99 patients in hospital, 94 of them in Majorca. There are nine patients in intensive care, eight of them in Majorca; the other patient is in Ibiza.

In Minorca, there are no patients in hospital. Eighteen patients are being monitored at home by primary care teams. There are five people in hospital in Ibiza, while primary care teams are looking after fourteen other patients at home. There are two patients in Formentera who are receiving care at home.