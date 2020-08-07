Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is hot and sunny today with a top temperature of 31 degrees, a mild wind and a low of 19.
It’s 32 in Calvia with lots of sunshine, a warm breeze and a low of 19 degrees.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Santa Ponsa.
There’s wall to wall sunshine in Ses Salines with a high of 31 and a low of 18 degrees.
Grab your suntan lotion and head for the beach if you’re in Alcudia, it’s 31 degrees, hot and sunny with a low of 20.
And it’s a scorcher in Soller with a high of 33, a light breeze and a low of 18 degrees.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.