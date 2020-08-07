Can Picafort, Majorca. 23-08-2001 Mateo Cladera

Palma is hot and sunny today with a top temperature of 31 degrees, a mild wind and a low of 19.

It’s 32 in Calvia with lots of sunshine, a warm breeze and a low of 19 degrees.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Santa Ponsa.

There’s wall to wall sunshine in Ses Salines with a high of 31 and a low of 18 degrees.

Grab your suntan lotion and head for the beach if you’re in Alcudia, it’s 31 degrees, hot and sunny with a low of 20.

And it’s a scorcher in Soller with a high of 33, a light breeze and a low of 18 degrees.