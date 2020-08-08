Majorca. 06-08-2020 Humphrey Carter

It’s hot and sunny in Palma with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a light wind and a low of 21.

Andratx is 31 with plenty of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

It’s a lovely day in Llucmajor with a high of 33 degrees, with a low of 20. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam.

Selva is sunny and scorching hot with a top temperature of 36 degrees, barely a breath of air and a low of 18.

And it’s 30 degrees in Banyalbufar with sunshine all day long and a low of 23.