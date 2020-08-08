Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s hot and sunny in Palma with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a light wind and a low of 21.
Andratx is 31 with plenty of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.
It’s a lovely day in Llucmajor with a high of 33 degrees, with a low of 20. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam.
Selva is sunny and scorching hot with a top temperature of 36 degrees, barely a breath of air and a low of 18.
And it’s 30 degrees in Banyalbufar with sunshine all day long and a low of 23.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.