Two Soller police officers test positive for coronavirus
Soller town hall has confirmed that two police officers with the local force have now tested positive for coronavirus and that eight other officers are isolating at home while they await the results of tests.
On Thursday, the regional health ministry stated that four people in Soller had tested positive. This number is therefore now five.
Since March, Soller has registered only fifteen cases in all. There was one fatality early in the pandemic.
