Cala na Clara, Arta. archive photo. 08-08-2020 @mllompi01

It’s 32 degrees and sunny in Palma with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 20.

Calvia is 33 with sunshine all day long, a warm breeze and a low of 20 degrees.

Llucmajor is hot and sunny with a high of 35 degrees a light wind and a low of 22.

It’s a hot one in Muro with a top temperature of 35 degrees, a 20 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind and a low of 20.

And it’s sweltering in Selva with a high of 37 degrees a light wind and a low of 19.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.