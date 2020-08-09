Coronavirus
8.6 per cent of Balearics Covid cases have been imported
According to the Balearics epidemiology service, 8.6% of positive Covid-19 cases between 11 May and last Wednesday were people who contracted the virus somewhere other than the islands.
The report states that there were 837 positive cases between 11 May and 5 August. Seventy-two of these were imported. Of these 72, 39 originated in other regions of Spain: eleven in Catalonia; seven Madrid; six in both Extremadura and Valencia; four Murcia; and one in each of Andalusia, Aragon, the Basque Country, Castile and Leon, and Navarre.
Outside of Spain, there were nine cases which originated in Bolivia, five in Germany, four in both Algeria and the US, and two in Ecuador. The UK was one of several countries with one case.
The Balearic government has asked Madrid for controls of passengers arriving from other Spanish regions to be the same as they are for passengers from abroad - temperature control and the Passenger Locator Card.
Lisa / Hace about 2 hours
Oh now there’s a surprise!!!
Why on earth don't they start testing people who are travelling to the Balearics from high infection areas in Spain?
It’s simple common sense.
Perhaps Gov should read your comments section - readers have been saying this would happen for weeks now.
Doesn’t take a degree in medical science to work this one out folks.
donna / Hace about 2 hours
doesn't matter where they come from. they're in majorca now. and the numbers keep growing because majorca cannot manage covid adequately.
Nigel / Hace about 11 hours
What about in the last 2 weeks? Bit late to close the stable door when the horses have bolted. If there is one thing that has been learnt about this virus, everyone is at risk whether a national or a foreigner.
Yogi / Hace about 12 hours
So the biggest import source is mainland Spain yet still no controls. Surely the Balearic govt can instigate these control measures rather than impotently waiting for Madrid’s word?