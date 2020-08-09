Shares:

A 31-year-old diver died on Sunday afternoon following an accident near Cala Estellencs.

There is as yet no explanation as to the exact circumstances, other than that he failed to surface; he had been diving at a depth of seventy metres. His girlfriend, who was in their boat, raised the alarm. Another diver made attempts to rescue him. He ran out of air and suffered a decompression problem. He was taken to the Juaneda Clinic for treatment in the hyperbaric chamber, the only one in Majorca. His condition was serious but not life-threatening.

The latest information is that Guardia Civil divers are continuing to look for the diver's body.