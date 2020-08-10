News
Not everyone is happy about the Royal visit
The Royal Family haven't exactly been welcomed with open arms by everyone in Majorca, which will no doubt add to the grief they're already dealing with over the scandal and departure of former King Juan Carlos.
🔴 Davant la visita del rei espanyol a Mallorca, volem deixar clar que no és benvingut a ca nostra.— Mallorca Lliure! (@mallorcalliure) August 10, 2020
🔥 Ara i sempre: Mallorca Lliure de Borbons!#NoTenimRei pic.twitter.com/t3RvFsaGH0
The scandal surrounding former King Juan Carlos has reignited the debate over whether Spain needs a Royal Family. There are demonstrations all over the country, social media networks are awash with criticism and on Monday morning an anti-Royal banner appeared in Plaza Major in Palma.
“The Spanish King is not welcome in Majorca and the Monarchy is a corrupt, macho and outdated institution, which does not represent the Majorcan people,” claimed Mallorca Lliure.
King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters will visit Petra, the birthplace of Fra Junípero Serra, on Monday afternoon. The Franciscan has been denounced as a racist in the United States and several statues were recently destroyed, so their visit may not go down too well.
Més per Mallorca took to Twitter to denounce the departure of former King Juan Carlos as a nonsense.
No sabem on és Joan Carles I, ni si té escorta oficial, ni com i qui l'ha ajudat a escapar. És tot un despropòsit.— MÉS per Mallorca (@MESperMallorca) August 9, 2020
👑❔ I tu, ens sabries dir on és el rei emèrit? pic.twitter.com/JCa4GVuZnR
The Royals will spend time in Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza during their visit.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.