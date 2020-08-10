King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia & daughters. 07-08-2020 EFE

Shares:

The Royal Family haven't exactly been welcomed with open arms by everyone in Majorca, which will no doubt add to the grief they're already dealing with over the scandal and departure of former King Juan Carlos.

🔴 Davant la visita del rei espanyol a Mallorca, volem deixar clar que no és benvingut a ca nostra.

🔥 Ara i sempre: Mallorca Lliure de Borbons!#NoTenimRei pic.twitter.com/t3RvFsaGH0 — Mallorca Lliure! (@mallorcalliure) August 10, 2020

The scandal surrounding former King Juan Carlos has reignited the debate over whether Spain needs a Royal Family. There are demonstrations all over the country, social media networks are awash with criticism and on Monday morning an anti-Royal banner appeared in Plaza Major in Palma.

“The Spanish King is not welcome in Majorca and the Monarchy is a corrupt, macho and outdated institution, which does not represent the Majorcan people,” claimed Mallorca Lliure.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters will visit Petra, the birthplace of Fra Junípero Serra, on Monday afternoon. The Franciscan has been denounced as a racist in the United States and several statues were recently destroyed, so their visit may not go down too well.

Més per Mallorca took to Twitter to denounce the departure of former King Juan Carlos as a nonsense.

No sabem on és Joan Carles I, ni si té escorta oficial, ni com i qui l'ha ajudat a escapar. És tot un despropòsit.

👑❔ I tu, ens sabries dir on és el rei emèrit? pic.twitter.com/JCa4GVuZnR — MÉS per Mallorca (@MESperMallorca) August 9, 2020

The Royals will spend time in Majorca, Minorca and Ibiza during their visit.