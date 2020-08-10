Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Monday were are on yellow alert due to high temperatues. Today in Majorca it could reach 36ºC and 24ºC in Ibiza and Minorca.
10/08 11:36 #AEMET adelanta #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:36 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/Cyto3XCo5i— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 10, 2020
Maximum Temperatures
Binissalem............................... 34.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 34.0 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 33.2 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 33.1 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 32.8 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 14.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 18.6 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 18.7 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Salines Llevant......... 19.1 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia,Bunyola................................. 27 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 22 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 18 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 18 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 18 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 31 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia,Bunyola................................. 30 (km/h)
Campos, Can Sion........................................... 29 (km/h
Banyalbufar...................................................... 28 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 28 (km/h)
