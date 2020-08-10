Coronavirus
Staff at the Vilafranca health centre are isolating
Six health workers and two members of the administrative staff at the Vilafranca health centre are isolating because of their contacts with three others at the centre who are positive for Covid-19. Two doctors, four nurses and two admin workers are affected; the three who have tested positive are a doctor, a nurse and a member of the administrative staff.
This has caused a restructuring of activity, with staff being transferred to Vilafranca from Ariany, Montuiri, Petra, Porreres and Sant Joan. The health ministry stresses that this restructuring is being done in such a way to guarantee the health safety of the public and staff. Appointments this week will be in Vilafranca and at the Porreres health centre. Doctors and nurses who are isolating will still be available for telephone consultations.
People in the municipalities from which staff are being transferred should call the Vilafranca centre (971 560 750) or the Porreres centre (971 166 649).
