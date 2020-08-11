Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 33 degrees, a light wind and a low of 20.
There’s sunshine and clouds in Andratx, with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a moderate south easterly wind and a low of 19.
Llucmajor is 35 degrees and sunny with a strong wind and a low of 20.
The sun’s out in Muro and it’s 36 degrees but it will be very windy at times; the overnight low is 20.
Deya is 33 degrees with lots of sunshine, a 30 kilometre southeasterly wind and a low of 20.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Ibiza.
