Mondragó Natural Park, Majorca. archive photo. 10-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 33 degrees, a light wind and a low of 20.

There’s sunshine and clouds in Andratx, with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a moderate south easterly wind and a low of 19.

Llucmajor is 35 degrees and sunny with a strong wind and a low of 20.

The sun’s out in Muro and it’s 36 degrees but it will be very windy at times; the overnight low is 20.

Deya is 33 degrees with lots of sunshine, a 30 kilometre southeasterly wind and a low of 20.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Ibiza.