Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 37 degrees, very hot and sunny in Palma with cloudy intervals, a strong easterly wind and an overnight low of 20.
Calvia is 36 and partly sunny, partly cloudy, with a moderate wind and a low of 19 degrees.
It’s much cooler in Santanyi at 32 degrees, a low of 22 and that 25 kilometre easterly wind.
Alcudia is 31 and sunny with occasional clouds, a moderate easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 22. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in the port.
And it’s a scorcher in Soller with a light wind to cool you down and a high of 37 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.