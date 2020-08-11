Playa de Palma, Majorca. 18-06-2020 Enrique Calvo

It’s 37 degrees, very hot and sunny in Palma with cloudy intervals, a strong easterly wind and an overnight low of 20.

Calvia is 36 and partly sunny, partly cloudy, with a moderate wind and a low of 19 degrees.

It’s much cooler in Santanyi at 32 degrees, a low of 22 and that 25 kilometre easterly wind.

Alcudia is 31 and sunny with occasional clouds, a moderate easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 22. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam in the port.

And it’s a scorcher in Soller with a light wind to cool you down and a high of 37 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.