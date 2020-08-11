Shares:

The 31-year-old diver who died in Andratx on Sunday has been named as Fernando Garfella Palmer.

A professional photographer who was known for his underwater documentaries in Spain, Fernando was much loved and respected in his home town of Andratx and described as a lover of nature and the environment.

Fernando Garfella Palmer is the second diver to die in the Port d’Andratx in a matter of weeks.

The lifeless body Lenka Juskanicová was found by a group of divers on the shores of Marmassen cove in Andratx on July 24. The 55-year old Czech, who was also an experienced photographer, lived in s’Arenal.