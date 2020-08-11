Crime
Police crackdown on pickpockets
Police in Palma have launched a massive operation against one of the main International pickpocket groups in the capital.
The operation was led by the Organised Crime Group with the support of Palma Local Police, the Judicial Police, Prevention and Reaction Unit, or UPR, Canine Unit, Condor team, Rayos Motorized Unit and Citizen Security Brigade groups from Higher Police Headquarters.
At 7 o’clock on Tuesday morning more than 50 National Police Officers took part in simultaneous raids on a dozen private homes, commercial premises, garages and a hostel in different parts of Palma.
The Romanian gang is based in the capital and has branches throughout Spain and other European cities which are allegedly dedicated to theft, robbery with force and violence.
