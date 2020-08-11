Tourism
UK quarantine blamed for Hotel closure
The UK quarantine measures against travellers from Spain have devastated the Balearic Tourism Sector and the Fergus Style Soller Beach Hotel has announced via Facebook that it’s closing.
"Due to the latest Covid-19 measures taken by the British Government, we have no choice but to close the hotel this season,” said a hotel spokesperson.
Management at the hotel say they’re desolate because the team had put "a lot of enthusiasm and desire" into the season and all necessary health and security measures had been put in place.
Hotel Association President, Lluís Rullan has assessed the impact that this decision will have on the Balearic Islands.
"We are waiting to confirm the data but it is clear that the trend is not good and occupancy for the month of August will not exceed 34%, he said. Daily reservations are still coming in for hotels in Puerto Soller, but Rullan says "there are also cancellations every day, so the Sector is trying to adapt to the situation on a daily basis.”
Rullan says 80% of hotels are still open and domestic tourists are booking short breaks in the Balearic Islands.
“The second and third most important markets for the Balearic Islands, the Scandinavian and the English have fallen, but weekend reservations are still being made by Spanish guests,” said Rullan.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Kenny Wilson / Hace about 2 hours
This year is a write off unfortunately. Hopefully in the coming months the virus will fade away and we can all look forward to next year. We're going through a once in a century event and we just have to deal with it like other generations did.