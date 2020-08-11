Fergus Style Soller Beach Hotel closing. 10-08-2020 Lluc Garcia

The UK quarantine measures against travellers from Spain have devastated the Balearic Tourism Sector and the Fergus Style Soller Beach Hotel has announced via Facebook that it’s closing.

"Due to the latest Covid-19 measures taken by the British Government, we have no choice but to close the hotel this season,” said a hotel spokesperson.

Management at the hotel say they’re desolate because the team had put "a lot of enthusiasm and desire" into the season and all necessary health and security measures had been put in place.

Hotel Association President, Lluís Rullan has assessed the impact that this decision will have on the Balearic Islands.

"We are waiting to confirm the data but it is clear that the trend is not good and occupancy for the month of August will not exceed 34%, he said. Daily reservations are still coming in for hotels in Puerto Soller, but Rullan says "there are also cancellations every day, so the Sector is trying to adapt to the situation on a daily basis.”

Rullan says 80% of hotels are still open and domestic tourists are booking short breaks in the Balearic Islands.

“The second and third most important markets for the Balearic Islands, the Scandinavian and the English have fallen, but weekend reservations are still being made by Spanish guests,” said Rullan.