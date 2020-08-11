Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Tuesday we are on extreme forest fire alert due to high temperatures and low humidity.
⚠️Ojo, un viento moderado de 15 a 30 km/h a partir del mediodía, junto con las altas temperaturas y baja humedad disparan hoy el índice de riesgo a EXTREMO en todas las islas!!— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 11, 2020
¡Precaución!@112IllesBalears
@BombersdeMca
@ibanat_IB
#IIFF pic.twitter.com/DrNzx6GJ0s
Maximum Temperatures
Palma, university...................... 34.6 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem............................... 34.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, port.............................. 34.5 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella................. 34.4 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport.......................... 34.2 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 16.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 17.8 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 19.9 degrees Centigrade
Arta.......................................... 19.9 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 20.0 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia,Bunyola................................. 27 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 27 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 22 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 22 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 21 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 43 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 41 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 36 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 34 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 33 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.