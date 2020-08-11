Football
Real Mallorca announce positive coronavirus case
On Tuesday, Real Mallorca announced that a member of the club's staff had tested positive for coronavirus.
The club has not specified who this is. Tests were carried out on Monday. These were for first-team players, the coaching staff and the rest of the staff. The person who is positive is isolating at home "in accordance with La Liga and RCD Mallorca protocols". The health authorities have been informed.
Return to training will now start at 9am on Wednesday. "We will work individually until new tests are carried out."
Mallorca are the fourth club over the past 24 hours to report positive cases - Espanyol, Las Palmas and Valencia are the others. In recent weeks, there have been positive cases at other clubs, e.g. Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Seville.
