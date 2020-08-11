The search for Fernando Garfella took two days. 11-08-2020 Michel's

Around 18.00 on Tuesday, Guardia Civil divers found the body of Fernando Garfella, the diver who went missing on Sunday afternoon. He had been diving at a depth of some seventy metres in the area of Sant Elm.

His loss is being greatly felt. As well as having been a diver, he specialised in underwater photography and the making of documentaries. He is also being remembered by the humanitarian Open Arms organisation, as he took part in rescues of migrants. On Sunday, he was near to the island of Dragonera. He was one of the main promoters of the Dragonera marine reserve.