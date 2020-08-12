Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 36 degrees today with hazy sunshine, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 22.
Calvia is sunny but blustery with a top temperature of 35 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Llucmajor and 37 degrees with a moderate easterly wind and a low of 23.
Capdepera is much cooler at 32 with a strong wind and lots of sunshine but it will be a stifling 24 degrees overnight.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam round the headland in Cala Agulla.
It’s 35 degrees and mostly sunny in Deya with a 45 kilometre an hour southeasterly wind and a low of 21
