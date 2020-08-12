Armengol to meet Sánchez at Consolat de la Mar. archive photo. 12-08-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol will meet the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez at Consolat de la Mar on Wednesday, after his meeting with King Felipe at Marivent Palace.

President Armengol is desperate to introduce stricter controls at ports and airports in the Balearic Islands to curb the spread of Covid-19 and that issue will be at the top of the agenda this afternoon.

She will also once again raise the need for the ERTE to be extended at least until the end of the year because of the delicate economic situation in the Balearic Islands and the fact that most of the Hotel Sector is closed with little possibility of reopening in the short term.

European funds

President Armengol will stress the need to increase benefits for the self-employed and request that some of the 140,000 million in European funds be allocated to projects in the Balearic Islands.

Concrete Commitments

The President of the Balearic PP, Gabriel Company, urged President Armengol to secure specific commitments for the Balearic Islands during her meeting with Pedro Sánchez, saying she must demand an extension to the ERTE at least until the end of the year and obtain a guarantee that the 75% discount for residents will not be eliminated.Royal Meeting

Prime Minister Sánchez is scheduled to meet King Felipe VI at Marivent Palace on Wednesday, their first meeting in public since Don Juan Carlos left Spain.

The two men usually have lunch together after their official meeting.