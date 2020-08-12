Business owners & workers demonstrate in Magalluf. 11-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Calvià City Council, business owners and workers have agreed to join forces to prevent excessive drinking and anti-social behaviour in Carrer Punta Ballena and the surrounding streets.

"Magalluf is going to change” said Juan Rodríguez, Calvia President of the Association of Small & Medium Businesses.

The first thing they want to do is change the name of the street to get rid of the stigma attached to Carrer Punta Ballena.

Business owners who were affected by the closure of three streets in Magalluf have asked the Mayor to negotiate with the Government in a bid to get businesses up and running again and also raised the need for financial aid from the Town Hall.

”We already have nothing," says Juan Rodríguez, "the Association is an ally, not an enemy."

He is also demanding that crime mafias be wiped out, that the excess law be extended to the entire island and all-inclusive deals be abolished.

Condemn Vandalism

The Association of Small & Medium Businesses and Workers in Calvia has condemned the insults and threats received by the First Deputy Mayor, Nati Francés, in relation to the closure of Punta Ballena and passed them to the Guardia Civil.