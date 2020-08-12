King Felipe and Prime Minister Sánchez on Wednesday. 12-08-2020

Pedro Sánchez said in Palma on Wednesday that the Spanish government will be maintaining the residents' travel discount. Speaking after his meeting with King Felipe at the Marivent Palace, the prime minister pointed out that AIReF*, which had recommended replacing the discount with a fixed annual amount, "is independent and does not speak on behalf of the government". "AIReF is one thing, and the government is another."

Sánchez told reporters that his discussion with the King centred on the pandemic and its specific effects on the Balearics. Asked about the investigation into Podemos and alleged financing irregularities, the prime minister stressed his "maximum respect for the independence of judges".

* AIReF is the independent fiscal responsibility authority.