The speculation is that Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi. 12-08-2020 Archive

Shares:

Following his meeting with the King on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sánchez was asked about the former king, Juan Carlos, and where he is.

The prime minister declined to comment other than to say that "conversations that I have had with the head of state remain confidential". "We are distinct institutions. Therefore, issues related to this matter are for the Royal Household or the person involved."

The speculation is that Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi, but this has not been confirmed. There has also been talk of the Dominican Republic, New Zealand and Portugal.