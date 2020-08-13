Anti-ITV banners in Peguera. 12-08-2020 Pedro Aguiló Mora

Associations and Residents in Peguera are furious over the installation of an ITV station on a plot of land in the popular coastal town.

They have launched a petition and are collecting signatures to try to force the Ajuntament to reverse its decision to open the ITV station for 10 months from the end of this year on Municipal property that borders a Natural Area of ​​Special Interest, or ANEI. Several large pine trees will have to be felled to make room for the ITV station.

Neighbourhood groups gathered 500 supporters against the mobile ITV within just two days, but say they're keen to maintain dialogue with the Consistory which is chaired by Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez.

Juana María Mas Coll, President of the Neighborhood Association in Paguera and Cala Fornells is urging local residents to propose alternative plots for the ITV station.

Business owners and the Hotel Association of Paguera and Cala Fornells also object to the new ITV station.