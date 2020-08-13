Health
More festivals cancelled because of Covid-19
Festivals in Majorca are being cancelled left, right and centre because of the increase in coronavirus outbreaks.
Sencelles Mayor, Joan Carles Verd, has suspended the Festes de la Mare de Déu d’Agost, Selva Mayor, Joan Rotger, has cancelled all Caimari festivities and Porreres Mayoress, Xisca Mora has called a halt to all Sant Roc events.
All three Municipalities say they had no choice but to take action after the rise in Covid-19 cases in Majorca.
On Monday, Alaró suspended its Sant Roc celebrations because of an upswing in outbreaks.
Sant Joan
Sant Joan Mayor, Francesc Mestre issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming that festivities in honour of Sant Joan Degollat will not be taking place after all.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.