5 towns in Majorca have cancelled all festival celebrations. 12-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Festivals in Majorca are being cancelled left, right and centre because of the increase in coronavirus outbreaks.

Sencelles Mayor, Joan Carles Verd, has suspended the Festes de la Mare de Déu d’Agost, Selva Mayor, Joan Rotger, has cancelled all Caimari festivities and Porreres Mayoress, Xisca Mora has called a halt to all Sant Roc events.

All three Municipalities say they had no choice but to take action after the rise in Covid-19 cases in Majorca.

On Monday, Alaró suspended its Sant Roc celebrations because of an upswing in outbreaks.

Sant Joan

Sant Joan Mayor, Francesc Mestre issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming that festivities in honour of Sant Joan Degollat will not be taking place after all.